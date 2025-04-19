Oklahoma State Lands Vanderbilt Transfer Defensive Lineman
The Cowboys continue to bring players back to their home state.
Vanderbilt transfer De’Marion Thomas signed with Oklahoma State on Saturday, as reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz. Thomas spent the first two seasons of his career with the Commodores but will play his junior year in Stillwater.
Thomas, a Tulsa native, was a key contributor for Vanderbilt in the midst of one of its best seasons in recent history in 2024. Thomas played in all 13 games for Vanderbilt last season and racked up 34 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Thomas had a season-high four tackles in four different games, including a couple of close matchups against Tennessee and LSU. Thomas’ lone sack came in his team’s win against Ball State. Before breaking out in 2024, Thomas had a solid outing as a freshman, playing in 10 games and accumulating seven tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Thomas made his way to Vanderbilt in 2023 after a successful high school career at Union. Thomas was considered one of the top high school players in the state during his recruitment and will now be back in Oklahoma as he looks to play a part in a bounce-back season for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys have continued to make strides toward becoming an elite defense again. With defensive coordinator Todd Grantham now running the show in Stillwater, the Cowboys have been active in the portal, particularly among the defensive line as of late.
Bringing in Thomas is just the latest move OSU has made along its defensive line. Through the transfer portal, OSU has added plenty of talent throughout the offseason, but it has made a few other noteworthy additions just in the past few days.
Over the past few days, OSU has secured commitments from South Carolina transfer Wendell Gregory and Colorado transfer Taje McCoy. Both of those players are edge rushers who could be big-time contributors for the Pokes next season. With Thomas coming in to join that crew and others along the defensive line, the front seven should be an intimidating force for the Cowboys next season.