Oklahoma State’s Luke Webb Blocks Field Goal for Huge Special Teams Play

One way to get more playing time on defense is to make plays on special teams. Oklahoma State defensive lineman Luke Webb is learning that lesson.

Midway through the first quarter of the game against Murray State on Saturday, the redshirt sophomore was on the field goal coverage team as Tyler Dorn prepared to attempt a 37-yard field goal. The attempt was pushed back five years after a delay of game penalty on the Racers. Dorn made that kick.

He didn’t make the next one. Dorn got the kick away fine. But Webb blocked the football with his left hand and sent is scuttling along the turf to prevent Murray State from scoring points on their second possession of the game.

Luke Webb’s Big Play

Webb is listed as a backup at nose tackle behind Saadiq Clements and Iman Oates. He’s received playing time each of the past two weeks, but only light rotational work. This type of play will help him get more playing time in the future. He had one tackle going into Saturday’s game with the Racers.

Webb is in his third year with Oklahoma State. He joined the program in 2024 and didn’t see any action and took his redshirt. In 2025 he played in eight games as the Cowboys went 1-11 and saw the firing of head coach Mike Gundy and the hiring of current head coach Eric Morris.

Last year he had five tackles with three solo stops on the year.

The Cowboys started the game with two touchdown drives. The first ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Mestemaker to wide receiver Miles Coleman. The shovel pass allowed Coleman to go to the front pylon and catch the end of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The next score came after the blocked field goal. The Cowboys drove the length of the field again, with Mestemaker connected with Wyatt Young for a 13-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to give OSU a 14-0 lead.

The Cowboys were attempting to remain undefeated against FCS teams (formerly Division I-AA). For its history, Oklahoma State entered the game 33-0 against those teams. Murray State and Oklahoma State had never played each other before Saturday’s game.

Saturday’s game is the final game before the Cowboys start Big 12 Conference action with a trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia next Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be Oklahoma State’s first chance to snap their 18-game Big 12 regular-season losing streak.