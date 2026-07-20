Why Oklahoma State’s Future Tied to Eric Morris, Drew Mestemaker Partnership

It feels like a match made in college football heaven — at least as far as Oklahoma State is concerned.

On the sideline will be new head coach Eric Morris. On the field will be quarterback Drew Mestemaker. Everyone who watched North Texas games last year knows the partnership works. But how it works at Oklahoma State will determine plenty.

It will determine the Cowboys’ immediate success. It will determine Morris’ short-term and long-term future. It will determine when Mestemaker goes to the NFL — and how high he’s selected.

During Big 12 media days, both made it sound like they wanted it that way.

OSU’s Future with Eric Morris and Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Big 12 media days CBS Sports reporter Shehan Jeyarajah spoke to both Morris and Mestemaker. The story was about Mestemaker’s journey from North Texas and Oklahoma State and his decision to join Morris at OSU. On the surface it seemed like a slam dunk. Morris’ offense made Mestemaker a star at North Texas. He was the FBS leader in passing yards.

But, more than any other UNT transfer, he had options. Plenty of options. He was in demand with other power conference programs. Those schools were prepared to throw their NIL payroll at him. He knew it. So did Morris.

In the story, Mestemaker detailed a conversation with Morris while he was driving back home to Austin after a visit to another program. Morris knew where he was and he knew what was on the line. He wanted to give his quarterback space to make his own decision. But Morris also wanted to get his message across.

"Don't get caught up in all the hype," Morris said. "And don't break my heart."

That was when Mestemaker said he made his decision. A bit of a guilt trip? Maybe. But Mestemaker also knew what he had done with Morris at UNT. He had the comfort of knowing what his coach wanted, knowing which of his teammates would join him in Stillwater and how invested the staff was in his development.

Mestemaker’s transfer portal travels were due diligence, which is smart. But he admitted the road was always going to lead him back to Stillwater.

At one time, Oklahoma State produced NFL quarterbacks with regularity under Mike Gundy. But the last Cowboys quarterback drafted was Mason Rudolph in 2018. Mestemaker would be ending a long drought if he’s drafted by an NFL team. His success would also set Morris up to recruit both prep and transfer quarterbacks to build on that tradition.

Their futures really are intertwined. So is the future of Oklahoma State football.