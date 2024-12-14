Oklahoma State Makes Doug Meacham's Return Official
Oklahoma State officially has a new offensive coordinator.
After reports of OSU hiring Doug Meacham surfaced on Thursday, the team made its move official on Friday afternoon. The Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator joins the staff with decades of coaching experience, including some in Stillwater.
Most notably, Meacham has been with the TCU staff in multiple stints throughout the past decade. That includes time as offensive coordinator for some of the best offenses in the country in the mid-2010s.
With longtime OSU assistant Kasey Dunn gone, head coach Mike Gundy has brought back a familiar face and hopes it will get the Cowboys back to Big 12 contention.
"We are very excited and fortunate to bring Doug Meacham back as our offensive coordinator," Gundy said. "He brings years of experience on the offensive side of the football and experience as a coordinator with play calling duties to our team. Doug is very well-respected by his peers in our profession. He will put together an offensive staff that will provide firepower and be fun to watch for the Oklahoma State fans."
Meacham was most recently with the Cowboys as a tight ends and inside receivers coach from 2005-12. Of course, the Cowboys rose to national relevance throughout that period, which was also the first eight years of Gundy’s tenure as head coach.
Along with coaching at OSU in the 2000s, Meacham was an offensive lineman for the Cowboys, where he played with Gundy, and eventually began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in the late 1980s.
While Meacham’s hire provides some optimism for the Cowboys, there is no guarantee that it will work out. Meacham becomes OSU’s first new offensive coordinator since 2020, which started Dunn’s five-year stint in the position.
While Dunn’s tenure was rocky, Meacham will be looked upon to live up to names such as Todd Monken, Dana Holgorsen and Mike Yurcich, who all led OSU to some of the nation’s most electric offenses. If Meacham can find success anywhere close to those guys, 2025 should be a fun season in Stillwater.
