Oklahoma State Makes Todd Grantham Hire Official
Oklahoma State made its big offseason move official.
On Wednesday, OSU officially announced the signing of Todd Grantham as the team’s next defensive coordinator. After Mike Gundy’s new deal was announced over the weekend, reports of Grantham’s hiring came shortly thereafter.
Grantham has many years of experience as a coach, beginning his career over three decades ago in the early 1990s. He has spent time in various roles across the country at the college and professional levels. This season, Grantham served as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints. After having a struggling defense over the past couple of years, Gundy and the Cowboys are hoping Grantham can be the one to turn things around.
"We are pleased to have coach Todd Grantham join our staff as defensive coordinator," Gundy said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and a pedigree very rarely seen in college football today. Our fans and players should be extremely excited about Oklahoma State defensive football from this point moving forward."
Grantham is set to be OSU’s fourth defensive coordinator in the past five seasons. After Jim Knowles left for Ohio State, the Cowboys had a one-year stint with Derek Mason in 2022 before he left and two years with Bryan Nardo before his recent firing.
Grantham most recently served as a defensive coordinator at Florida in 2021 and has been in that role at four different schools since the early 2010s. As OSU looks to turn the program around next season, Grantham has the potential to be a difference-maker in Stillwater.
"I would like to thank Coach Gundy and the Oklahoma State administration for allowing me to be part of reestablishing the success and identity of this program," Grantham said. "We have a lot of work to do, but we are going to embrace the process to give Oklahoma State fans something to be proud of. Time to work!"
