Oklahoma State Not Included in College Football 25's 'Toughest Places to Play'
On Tuesday, EA Sports' College Football 25 video game revealed its "Toughest Places to Play" rankings, with Oklahoma State left out of the top 25.
Texas A&M's Kyle Field took the top spot on the list while Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium was the only Big 12 stadium to make the cut, coming in at No. 18.
According to EA, the rankings are based on a variety of factors, including, "home winning (percentage), home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more."
When considering OSU's home winning percentage, it is surprising that Oklahoma State didn't make the list, as the Pokes have a 20-2 home record over the past three seasons and a 73-19 home record since 2010.
In addition to an impressive record at Boone Pickens Stadium, Cowboys' fans make the venue very loud for visiting opponents. With small sidelines and stands that are essentially right on top of the field, the noise at Boone Pickens disrupts opposing offenses and feeds into the Pokes' momentum.
Additionally, the OSU tradition of slapping paddles against the padded walls on the sidelines adds to the noise and can create a deafening roar when coupled with thousands of screaming fans. Last season when Oklahoma came to town for what will likely be the final Bedlam football matchup for the foreseeable future, the Boone Pickens' crowd clearly affected the Sooners' offense and kicking game.
While EA may not have included Oklahoma State on its "Toughest Places to Play" ranking, On3's Andy Staples seemed to disagree, placing Boone Pickens Stadium at No. 10 on his list.
