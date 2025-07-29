ESPN’s Michael Wilbon Rips Own Network Over Jerry Jones and the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys haven't been to a NFC title game since 1996 and have won just two playoff games since 2018 but they remain one of the most discussed teams in the league with sports debate shows often spending a lot of time breaking down everything that surrounds the storied franchise.
ESPN's daily programming is often leading that charge, with various personalities yelling about Dak Prescott's level of play or Jerry Jones's latest takes ranging from play on the field to deals for star players.
One person who is sick of all that coverage is Michael Wilbon, who works for ESPN and has long been the star of one of its most successful shows, Pardon the Interruption.
While talking about the Cowboys on Monday's show, Wilbon said:
“There’s nothing Jerry Jones says that I pay any attention to. Nothing,” Wilbon said. “Because the point of trying to decipher what he says and assign meaning to it is a damn waste of time, and I don’t have that much. Jerry Jones likes to hear himself talk. He likes to talk. He likes to stand in a room with reporters and talk. I’m sure if there’s nobody in the room, he’d stand there and talk."
Wilbon went on to voice his frustrations with ESPN's continuous coverage of Jones and the Cowboys:
“The Cowboys, they’re not in the big action late. They’re not relevant in January. So he could be hurting his team while he’s doing it. Again, I don’t care about that because I don’t care about the Cowboys, even though I know most of the programming on this network is devoted to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.”
Here are those clips:
The Cowboys missed the playoffs last season after finishing 7-10. With a new head coach and a few new big-name players, the pressure will once again be on Dallas to not only have a winning season, but also make a deep postseason run.
Whatever happens, you can expect to hear a lot more about them for the next six months and beyond. It sure sounds like Wilbon isn't looking forward to that.