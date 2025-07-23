Oklahoma State Offers 2027 Four-Star Defensive End Prospect
The recruiting train keeps on rolling for the Oklahoma State Cowboys as they have sent out an offer to four-star edge rusher Derwin Fields out of Brookhaven, Mississippi.
A recruit for the 2027 class, Fields is currently listed as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2027 class per 247Sports composite rankings, as well as the No. 5 overall edge and the No. 3 prospect out of Mississippi.
Coming off his sophomore season at Brookhaven High School, Fields logged 61 total tackles with 11 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
The Cowboys will certainly have their work cut out for themselves if they hope to land the four-star talent, as Fields also holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and other decorated programs around the country.
Mike Gundy and his staff still have yet to receive a commitment for their 2027 recruiting class, but a get like Fields could certainly open the doors for more players of his caliber to follow.
With the way the 2026 recruiting class is currently shaping, it is hard to deny that the 2027 class should be any different. Gundy and his staff have loaded up on the defensive side of the ball, as the trenches have become their focal point, it seems, as they gear up for the future of their program.
Fields will continue to be a player we will monitor throughout his recruiting process, and with 20-plus offers already on the table, his visit to Stillwater may need to be one of the best Gundy has ever put together.