Oklahoma State Owes Fans a Bounce-Back Season in 2026

Oklahoma State has been one of the most interesting teams of the offseason in college football, and that needs to translate to the field this fall.

Over the past couple of years, not much has gone right for OSU on the football field. From winning three games in 2024 to an abysmal 1-11 campaign in 2025, the program is in a rough spot.

Of course, there’s no reason the program has to remain in a rough spot over the next few seasons. With Eric Morris coming into the picture, the Cowboys have a real shot to shoot back up the Big 12 standings and become a national player again in the near future.

With the abundance of movement in the transfer portal this offseason in Stillwater, the Cowboys have been one of the nation’s most intriguing squads. Along with a few other teams that made some major coaching changes this offseason, the Cowboys were at the top of the list of transfer portal moves.

With so many moving parts, the Cowboys have a real chance to change their fate this fall. And after watching the team struggle so much recently, the fanbase deserves an exciting team to root for when OSU kicks off the 2026 season.

OSU fans have been suffering over these past couple of years, watching their favorite team miss bowl games in consecutive years for the first time in two decades. With only two wins against FBS opponents over the past two years, the Cowboys have been the joke of college football.

With no Big 12 wins since the 2023 regular season finale against BYU that vaulted OSU into the conference title game, the Cowboys have been looking to find ways to make things right. While it was a tough decision after everything he’s done for the program, firing Mike Gundy was the first step in getting OSU back where it wants to be.

Sure, there’s no guarantee that the Cowboys will be Big 12 contenders in the near future, but the fans deserve some real hope that the 2026 team will be different. In this era of college football, things change quickly, and there’s plenty of reason to believe that OSU will give fans exactly what they deserve after these past couple of years.

Rebuilds are never easy, but OSU can’t take the support it has for granted, and it needs to begin putting results on the field in 2026.