Oklahoma State Postgame Quotes That Matter from Eric Morris After Win over Oregon

The Oklahoma State Cowboys pulled off what could be one of the biggest upsets of the season by beating No. 6 Oregon, 39-31, at home on Saturday.

It was the first win for Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. It came after his Cowboys (1-1) were embarrassed by Tulsa last week. It came against a team that destroyed the Cowboys, 69-3, last year.

It was a field storming like the one that Oklahoma State had after it beat Oklahoma in the final Bedlam game in 2023. Here are some of the most interesting things that Morris had to say after the game.

Morris On Whether He Saw This Coming

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The guys were phenomenal [in practice]. Now I didn't know what to expect. Obviously, this is a really good team [Oregon]. I knew we were really locked in on Thursday and Friday. We were super physical with the guys. Like we got after it Tuesday and Wednesday, just because we thought you know we weren't nearly good enough in the trenches last game. So, I thought they responded on the tough days. Then on Thursday and Friday, our kids just had a different look and intensity. They were locked in. So, I'd say yes. But then obviously it was to be seen if we were going to go out looking to perform and do it in front of you know 50-60,000 people against a top 10 opponent. And hats off to our guys for for going out and executing.”

On the Field Storming

“Yeah, so that was crazy. So I was surrounded by police officers after I shook hands with coach [Dan] Lanning, and they started rushing me off the field for an ESPN interview, and boy, they were taking people out left and right. Hat’s off to those guys. Those were some of the hardest hits I saw today, those officers getting me to the tunnel to do an interview. So I didn't get to witness it on the field. I saw it was chaos around me. But happy for our fans, right? I mean, long time coming, and we’ll find some new goalposts. Did they get them? [Told the fans took down the north goalposts]. We’ve got a great ag department. They can probably weld them back together.”

On the Frustrating Fourth and Shorts

Oklahoma State's Carson Kolb. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There’s one thing we’ve got to get better at as the season goes on. Like we’ve got to get better inside the 5-yard line. I've had fourth and inches more times in two games here than I've had maybe in my whole entire 10 years as head coach. I get so stressed out now because I mean … someone needs to do a stat on that for next week before we have a press conference. How many fourth and ones have we had in two games?”

On What They Did During the 90-Minute Lightning Delay

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Vincent Holmes (27) and inebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) celebrate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“In our locker room we turned it down. It's super cold in there. Last week our locker room [at Tulsa] was awful and really, really hot, so it was good to be able to do that. But we knew going into it as the delay happened, like it was it was our advantage, right? We were super comfortable. We got a lot of space in there. Our chairs fall down. As they kept resetting the clock, finally we just told the kids, ‘Hey, get off your feet, lay down. We have couches in there. Put your earphones in and just relax.’ Knowing that it was going to be extremely hot out there, I thought it was super important. We have food in there, we have sandwiches, all kinds of stuff. I thought that was an advantage. Just anytime you're on the road and not in a small locker room, to have that space and have the cool air and all those things. I thought that was an advantage.”