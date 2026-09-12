Drew Mestemaker Defies Gravity for Oklahoma State’s Go-Ahead Score vs. Oregon

STILLWATER, Okla. — There was a moment where Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker thought he might just put his head down and get what he could.

But, then he reconsidered. As he was dashing out of the backfield and was headed toward the goal line in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 39-31 win over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks he remembered that the Oregon defender heading his way had gone low on him on a play out of the pocket earlier in the game.

So, he went high.

“I got close, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna just go for it,’ Mestemaker said. “And I saw him going low right when I jumped, and I was like, ‘That’s perfect.’”

It’s the highlight reel that will define Mestemaker’s early career at Oklahoma State. Heck, it may be the lead highlight when his time in Stillwater is all said and done. He defied gravity, took a hit in the back and scored a 10-yard touchdown that put the Cowboys ahead for good with 10:21 left in the game.

Drew Mestemaker’s Incredible Day

It was the punctuation mark for Mestemaker, who threw for 317 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for another 110 yards. The bulk of that was on a 75-yard run on the first offensive play of the game that set the tone for the contest offensively.

But all anyone wanted to talk about after the game was the jump. Guard Johnny Dickson III, who played with Mestemaker at North Texas, didn’t see it. He was too busy blocking for him.

“I just heard the crowd scream, and I saw him get up wheezing,” Dickson said.

The hit that Mestemaker took in the air did stagger him a bit. He told head coach Eric Morris that it knocked the wind out of him. Morris only spoke to him briefly after the play, as the Cowboys were preparing to go for two points to try and make it an eight-point game. The conversion failed, but OSU still won.

Morris was a bit amazed to see his quarterback do that.

Just like we Drew it up pic.twitter.com/Kzfydee4Sg — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 12, 2026

“It was a great effort,” Morris said. “I don't know how high he jumped, but it looked cool. There's probably cool pictures, something he can hang up on his wall.”

Linebacker Ethan Wesloski, who also played with Mestemaker at North Texas, had a hint the lanky 6-4 quarterback had that in him.

“I’ve seen Drew jump in the weight room a couple of times,” he said. “I can’t say he’s ever gotten that high. … He’s an athlete. Let’s put a little respect on him for a little bit. He’s a hellvua competitor. I’m glad he’s my teammate.

For all the talk after the Tulsa game, Mestemaker admitted the ramp-up to this game was hard. He had to take in a lot of constructive criticism from Morris and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy.

But as he stood at the podium more than an hour after the OSU fans had torn down the goal posts on the north side of Boone Pickens Stadium, he stood there like a player who knew it was worth it.

“I think it exceeded every expectation I had,” Mestemaker said of his home opener. “I mean, that's like the best moment of my life. Honestly, and to have the fans behind us, it was it was just unreal.”