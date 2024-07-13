Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Explains Decision to Return for Seventh Season
Earlier this week; Alan Bowman, Ollie Gordon II, Nick Martin, Collin Oliver and Mike Gundy travelled to Las Vegas for Big 12 Media Days.
During his time in Nevada, Bowman sat down with BYU Sports Nation to discuss his decision to return for a seventh season of college football, adding that the return of his teammates played a big factor.
"Most of the guys that are (in Stillwater), they do a great job of recruiting in and out of the portal, nobody wants to leave," Bowman said. "Especially this year, we all said, 'Hey, everybody has the opportunity to come back, we know what we can be.' So we said, 'Let's all do it.' Kind of, one guy said, 'I'm coming back,' then Ollie said he was coming back, all six o-lineman are coming back. I'm like, 'Well, I want to come back.' So, at that point, that was like, we got a really good thing going."
As Bowman emphasized, the majority of the Cowboys' offense will return in 2024 after going 10-4 and making the Big 12 Championship Game last year. In addition to Bowman, a seventh year senior, coming back at quarterback and Gordon, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner, also returning to Stillwater, leading receiver Brennan Presley will suit up for Mike Gundy again after racking up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023.
With one of the best running backs in the nation, a veteran quarterback and receiver duo and a veteran offensive line who already knows how to work as a cohesive unit, Kasey Dunn should have one of the top offenses in the Big 12 this season.
