Vikings vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Dallas Cowboys are now significant longshots to make the NFL Playoffs, but if they want any hope of pulling off the improbable, they have to win their final four games this season. In Week 15, they'll host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
The Vikings' season is effectively over, but they still have the chance to develop their young quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, and start to create a plan for the future of their team.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.
Vikings vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vikings +6 (-112)
- Cowboys -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Vikings +235
- Cowboys -295
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
Vikings vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Vikings Record: 5-8
- Cowboys Record: 6-6-1
Vikings vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Vikings are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Vikings' last five games
- Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games vs. Cowboys
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Cowboys' last 10 games
- Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games
Vikings vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT - Questionable
- Theo Jackson, S - Questionable
- Ty Chandler, RB - IR-R
- Jeff Okudah, CB - IR
- Carson Wentz, QB - IR
Cowboys Injury Report
- Tyler Guyton, OT - Questionable
- Jadeveon Clowney, DE - Questionable
- CeeDee Lamb, WR - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - IR-R
- Ajani Cornelius, IR - OT
Vikings vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
- J.J. McCarthy, QB - Minnesota Vikings
It's been a disappointing season for the Vikings' second-year quarterback, but he had the best start of his career against the Commanders last week, completing 69.3% of passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Can he build on that against another bad defense in Week 15?
Vikings vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Vikings to not only cover the spread, but win this game outright:
Now that the Cowboys' Cinderella run has come to an end, it's about time we get back to being realistic about this team. Their defense is one of the worst units in the entire NFL, and their offense won't be the same if George Pickens can't buy in, which, if last week is any indication, he won't. I foresee the Cowboys' imploding with their playoff hopes dead.
Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy is coming off the best start of his career, and the Vikings still have plenty of fight as they look toward returning to being a contender next season. The combination of a defense that can blitz and cause issues for Dak Prescott, and an offense with the talent to attack a terrible defense, is enough for me to take a shot on the Vikings pulling off the Sunday Night Football upset.
Pick: Vikings +235 via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
