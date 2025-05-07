Oklahoma State QB Transfer Commits to Virginia Tech
Oklahoma State’s former starting quarterback officially has a new home.
On Wednesday, OSU transfer Garret Rangel announced that he is heading to Virginia Tech to continue his college career. After three years in Stillwater, Rangel will head to Virginia Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.
Rangel’s time with the Cowboys was a roller coaster, and his departure seemed inevitable, given the uncertainty at the quarterback position going into next season. In 2024, Rangel began the season as a backup but earned an opportunity to become the starter after Alan Bowman led the team to three losses to begin conference play.
Against BYU, Rangel had an impressive first half, and his rushing ability seemed to add a new dimension to the OSU offense. However, his rushing would also be his downfall. After a long run to put the Cowboys in the red zone late in the first half, Rangel was tackled hard as he landed on his shoulder.
His rough hit on his shoulder would keep him out for the rest of the night and would also end his season. After a promising start against BYU, Rangel never got to see the field again for the Cowboys.
With Zane Flores and TCU transfer Hauss Hejny joining Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith in the quarterback battle this spring, the latter two chose to find new homes, with Smith committing to Ole Miss earlier this week. Before his short-lived breakout last season, Rangel was part of OSU’s infamous three-quarterback battle in 2023 and saw some limited action, starting some games toward the end of 2022.
Throughout his time with OSU, Rangel never quite broke through as the clear best quarterback but always seemed to be in the mix. With Rangel on his way to play for the Hokies, he might finally be able to establish himself as the No. 1 option and find the success he’s been looking for.
Rangel finished his career at OSU playing in 13 games across three seasons, throwing for 1,075 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with another 107 yards on the ground.