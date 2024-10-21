Oklahoma State Releases Depth Chart Before Baylor Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were defeated for a fourth straight time, this time having lost to No. 13-ranked BYU. They fell short after taking a late lead, falling 38-35 as the Cowboys' defense was torched by the Cougars on their final drive of the game.
The rest of the season is tough for Oklahoma State, too. With five games left on their season, the Cowboys are favored in only two of their games -- the two remaining home games against Arizona State and Texas Tech.
With the Cowboys threatening to have a losing record for the first time since 2005, changes are needed within the program. It might just be time for a youth movement in Stillwater, too. After they won ten games a season ago, there was plenty of hype around the program that they didn't live up to this season.
Oklahoma State was supposed to rely on their veteran players, though, and that hasn't worked out thus far. Still, Alan Bowman is listed as the program's starting quarterback heading into their next contest against the Baylor Bears on the road.
Here's how the Cowboys' depth chart currently looks:
True freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith is the backup to Bowman for the game, too, so if they continue struggle offensively, Smith might need spark the offense and the Cowboys can focus primarily on development.
For the Cowboys, they're heading into Waco, TX, with the Bears hosting their homecoming. Oklahoma State is a 6.5-point underdog for the 2:30 local time kickoff as Baylor is coming off a big victory.
