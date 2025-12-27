Former Oklahoma State Running Back Enters Transfer Portal Again

A former Cowboy is back in the transfer portal after one year elsewhere.

Earlier this week, former Oklahoma State running back AJ Green entered the transfer portal for the third consecutive offseason. After leaving Arkansas for OSU after 2023, Green did the reverse after 2024 and is now looking for another new home going into 2026.

Coming to Stillwater after the 2023 season, Green was expected to be a key piece of OSU’s rushing attack. As both a potential one-two punch alongside Ollie Gordon and a potential high-level backup, Green might have been able to have his career go just as planned had he not suffered a season-ending injury in spring camp.

Of course, the Cowboys limped their way through a brutal 2024 campaign and never had any real hopes after dropping some early games. Eventually finishing that year 3-9, the Cowboys saw many players, including Green, leave the program.

However, Green’s departure was perhaps the most unique of any of OSU’s departures. While a player entering the transfer portal and going back to their original school isn’t necessarily all that uncommon, Green originally was expected to play for the Razorbacks as a defensive back in his second stint in Fayetteville.

Of course, that never materialized, and Green ended up playing in just four games for Arkansas in his fourth overall season with the program, racking up just three carries for 11 yards in those games. Although he was unable to be a difference-maker last season, there might still be a place for Green in high-level college football if he can recapture some of what made him so effective early in his career.

While Green originally committed to play for a Mike Gundy-coached team that was coming off a 10-win season, there’s still a reality where he could be a potential contributor for Eric Morris if he wants to go back to an old school again this time around. Green has career totals of 204 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 184 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

Considering Morris has plenty of work to do with the roster and is expected to bring in plenty of talent through the transfer portal, it might not be too far-fetched to see him go after a veteran running back who already has some experience in Stillwater. While Green’s one season in Stillwater didn’t go as planned, there might be a chance for him to get a fresh start with the Cowboys in 2026.