Oklahoma State Releases Official Depth Chart for Season Opener vs. Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Cowboys took the next step toward their season opener against Tulsa by unveiling its first two-deep depth chart of the 2026 season.

The depth chart included a starter and a backup at every position on offense, defense and special teams, though head coach Eric Morris and his coordinators have acknowledged that many players will rotate in and out of the game, especially on the defensive side.

But it gives fans and the team a starting point as they begin a journey that they hope will lead to a better season than 2025.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 1-11 season that cost former head coach Mike Gundy his job and led to the hiring of Morris from North Texas. He flipped the roster in a way like no roster has been flipped before in college football before. The Cowboys have 92 new players on the roster and only 25 holdovers from last year's team.

Those holdovers will want a little revenge for last year’s loss to Tulsa in Stillwater. The new Cowboys just want to get the season off on the right foot.

Below is the depth chart released by Oklahoma State, which is subject to change without notice.

Oklahoma State Cowboys 2026 Depth Chart

Week 1: at Tulsa, 2:45 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Offense

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

LT 79 Jacob Sexton (6-6; 328; RSr.; Edmond, OK)

73 Ja’Qwon Evans (6-5; 295; Fr.; Shawnee, OK)

Left Guard

54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

-or- 76 Desmond Magiya (6-4; 333; RJr.; McKinney, TX)

Center

56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

Right Guard

68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

75 Jakobe Sanders (6-2; 327; RJr.; Stillwater, OK)

Right Tackle

77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

-or- 70 Shaun Torgeson (6-4; 302; RSo.; Ventura, CA)

Z Receiver

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

3 Terrence Lewis (5-11; 170; So.; Brenham, TX)

X Receiver

0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

11 Rodney Harris II (6-1; 207; RSr.; Cincinnati, OH)

Y Receiver

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

-or- 10 Wyatt Young (6-0; 199; Jr.; Katy, TX)

Tight End

44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

-or- 45 Morgan McPhaul (6-2; 265; RSr.; Kinston, NC)

88 Bodie Boydstun (6-5; 239; RJr.; Enid, OK)

-or- 81 Donovan Green (6-3; 238; RSr.; Houston, TX)

-or- 23 Oscar Hammond (6-3; 243; RSr.; Collinsville, OK)

Running Back

24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

6 Tre Page III (5-8; 184; RSo.; Atlanta, GA)

Quarterback

17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

9 Grant Jordan (6-2; 217; RSr.; New Orleans, LA)

-or- 8 Broderick Vehrs (5-11; 205; Fr.; Gilbert, AZ)

Defense

Oklahoma State’s Ethan Wesloski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

End

95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

0 Malik Charles (6-3; 284; RSr.; Tempe, AZ)

-or- 11 Keviyan Huddleston (6-4; 269; RJr.; Tyler, TX)

Nose Tackle

5 Saadiq Clements (6-4; 310; RJr.; Henderson, KY)

-or- 92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

98 Luke Webb (6-3; 311; RSo.; Deer Park, TX)

Defensive Tackle

99 Iman Oates (6-3; 315; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

88 Landon Dean (6-5; 290; RSr.; Frontenac, KS)

-or- 45 Enai White (6-5; 300; RSr.; Philadelphia, PA)

RUSH

10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

87 DeSean Brown (6-2; 266; RSr.; Del City, OK)

-or- 19 DJ Jackson Jr. (6-4; 243; Sr.; Atlanta, GA)

-or- 31 Billy Walton III (6-3; 253; RSo.; Dallas, TX)

SAM Linebacker

32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

30 Trip White (6-3; 234; RSr.; Little Rock, AR)

MIKE Linebacker

3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

20 Taurean Davis (6-1; 231; Jr.; Quitman County, MS)

WILL Linebacker

2 Isaiah Chisom (6-0; 234; RJr.; Palmdale, CA)

50 Gunnar Wilson (6-2; 217; RSo.; Melissa, TX)

Free Safety

1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

25 Markeith Williams (6-2; 175; RSr.; Orlando, FL)

Back Safety

7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

18 Mose Phillips III (6-2; 196; Sr.; Nashville, TN)

Nickel Back

6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

12 Cameron Epps (6-2; 207; RSr.; St. Louis, MO)

-or- 27 Vincent Holmes (6-0; 192; RJr.; San Jacinto, CA)

Cornerback

9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

-or- 14 Kobi Foreman (5-10; 175; So.; Dallas, TX)

Cornerback

13 Trudell Berry (6-1; 196; RSr.; Baytown, TX)

-or- 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)

-or- 8 Kollin Lewis (5-10; 188; RJr.; Gladewater, TX)

Special Teams

Oklahoma State placekicker Sam Keltner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Punter

37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

Placekicker

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

Kickoffs

49 Joseph Kim (5-9; 196; RJr.; Lawton, OK)

16 Sam Keltner (5-10; 185; RSo.; Keller, TX)

Long Snapper

42 Caden Yates (6-1; 223; RJr.; Argyle, TX)

48 Nolan Akins (6-1; 198; RFr.; Flower Mound, TX)

Holder

85 Nate Ost (6-2; 198; RSr.; Akron, OH)

-or- 37 Lachie Pozzobon (6-4; 182; So.; Melbourne, VIC, Australia)

Kick Returner

2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

Punt Returner

1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

36 Bobby Deal Jr. (6-1; 190; RJr.; El Paso, TX)