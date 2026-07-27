What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Cowboys Faced Arizona State Sun Devils

If Oklahoma State is looking for inspiration on how to turn a program around, look no further than the Arizona State Sun Devils.

When Kenny Dillingham took the head coaching job in 2023, he was going home. He was a Phoenix native who went to Arizona State. He was also taking over an awful program and the first year was rough, as ASU went 3-9 in its final season in the Pac-12 Conference.

He and the Sun Devils were rewarded in 2024 with a magical season in which they were picked last in the Big 12 in the preseason media poll and won the Big 12 Championship game over Iowa State. Arizona State nearly beat Texas in the CFP quarterfinal.

ASU followed that up with an eight-win season a year ago that ensured that the Sun Devils are here to stay as Big 12 contenders.

First year Cowboys head coach Eric Morris, who was at North Texas last year, may be taking over a team in worse shape than Dillingham did. But, with the transfer portal you can turn things around in a year or two. Just look at ASU.

The Cowboys and the Sun Devils meet on Nov. 21. It will be just the seventh time the two programs have met, dating back to 1984. Their last meeting was on Nov. 2, 2024, with Arizona State winning, 42-21, in Stillwater. This year’s game is in Tempe, where OSU is 2-1 in a series that is tied 3-3.

Here's a look back at the last time the Oklahoma State Cowboys met the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Last Time Oklahoma State Played Arizona State

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The game was competitive for the first half. Arizona State scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter as quarterback Sam Leavitt threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jordyn Tyson.

The Cowboys and the Sun Devils traded touchdowns in the second quarter. ASU’s Kam Skattebo scored two rushing touchdowns while OSU quarterback Alan Bowman hit Brennan Presley for a 1-yard touchdown pass and running back Ollie Gordon II scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. That made it 21-14 at the break. OSU was in good shape — until it wasn’t.

The Sun Devils scored 21 straight points. Kyson Brown had rushing touchdowns of seven and one yard, while Skattebo scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt. OSU’s only score of the second half was an 11-yard touchdown run by Sesi Vailahi.

It didn’t help that the game was moved from 6 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to avoid bad weather and was still suspended for more than two hours due to that weather.

Leavitt threw for 304 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Skattebo, who had an incredible season, rushed for 153 yards and a score while catching four passes for 121 yards and a score. Tyson caught 8 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Bowman threw for 178 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Gordon only rushed for 25 yards, but he scored a touchdown. Presley caught six passes for 32 yards and the touchdown to lead all OSU receivers.