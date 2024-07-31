Oklahoma State's Schedule Not Among Big 12's Toughest
Oklahoma State’s schedule could be beneficial as the team looks to win a Big 12 title.
Last season, OSU was one of the most surprising teams in the country, as it rebounded from a 2-2 start to win 10 games and reach the Big 12 Championship. Going into 2024, OSU has aspirations to take its first conference title since 2011 and make its first trip to the College Football Playoff.
In CBS Sports’ ranking of the toughest schedules in the Big 12, Shehan Jeyarajah has the Cowboys with the 10th-toughest schedule in the 16-team conference.
“Survive the month of September and the world is open,” Jeyarajah writes. “OSU gets South Dakota State and Arkansas in nonconference before opening Big 12 play with Utah and Kansas State. Win both and the Cowboys are a Big 12 title game favorite. Lose both and they might be out of the race before it starts.”
OSU gets Utah at home to open conference play, followed by a trip to Manhattan. While playing the Big 12’s top two teams in consecutive weeks is not ideal, it could vault the Cowboys toward the top of the conference and keep them there with some wins.
While the opponents on the remaining slate are among the conference’s worst projected teams, the Cowboys’ travel schedule could be a significant factor in their success. The Cowboys have six road games next season and will travel to play Tulsa, Kansas State, BYU, Baylor, TCU and Colorado. BYU and Baylor will be the only stretch where OSU is on the road for back-to-back weeks, and playing BYU on Friday gives OSU an extra day.
OSU might have one of the toughest schedules to begin the year, but once that stretch passes, the Cowboys could be in prime position to have one of the most successful years in school history.
