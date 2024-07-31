Pair of Oklahoma State Offensive Lineman Appear on Outland Trophy Watch List
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State offensive linemen Dalton Cooper and Joe Michalski were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.
The Outland Trophy is awarded each year to the best interior lineman, on offense or defense, in college football. The Pokes have never had a player win the Outland Trophy, but that could change in 2024.
Michalski enters his redshirt senior season as one of the most experienced offensive lineman in the nation. With 23 career starts and 47 games played, the Kansas City, KS, product is a seasoned veteran and seems poised for another solid year.
In 2023, the Cowboys' starting center played a career-high 1,035 offensive snaps, earning a 66.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. According to Oklahoma State's website, Michalski's snap count was the highest of any Power 5 player last season.
In 81 snaps against Kansas, Michalski received an 82.5 offensive grade, his best of the year.
After being named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2023, Michalski has the potential to rack up a few more accolades if he has a successful final season in Stillwater.
Entering his sixth season of college football and his second with OSU, Cooper could also receive national recognition if he is able to build on what was a solid first year with the Pokes.
After transferring to Oklahoma State from Texas State ahead of the 2023 season, Cooper played 953 offensive snaps and earned a 75.3 grade from PFF.
The Prague, OK, product also was also Honorable Mention All-Big 12 last year after earning Third Team All-Sun Belt and Freshman All-American honors in his time with the Bobcats.
If Cooper and Michalski both build on the seasons they had in 2023, both will have a chance at earning All-Conference and national recognition.
