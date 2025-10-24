Oklahoma State Set for Matchup Against No. 14 Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is set for battle against a top 15 team, and it will be far from an easy road trip for the Cowboys.
On Saturday, OSU will be in Lubbock to face No. 14 Texas Tech. In its first trip to Lubbock since 2021, OSU will be looking to at least stay competitive against one of the Big 12’s top teams.
OSU will enter this matchup still riding a six-game losing streak after a 32-point homecoming defeat against Cincinnati last week. While the game against the Bearcats ended with a bad look on the scoreboard, it was closer than the final score indicates, with the Cowboys being within striking distance for most of the night.
While that can be an encouraging sign in the big picture of the season, it might be a recipe for disaster against Texas Tech. As a five-touchdown underdog against the Red Raiders, the Cowboys might need a much better performance to keep this one close.
If staying within striking distance against Cincinnati still net the Cowboys a 32-point loss, it’s not hard to imagine what might happen against the Red Raiders this weekend. Meanwhile, the availability report for this week’s matchup gave OSU some mixed news.
While Zane Flores is off the list and seemingly ready to make his first appearance since his injury at Arizona, Rodney Fields Jr. is still listed as questionable. Although it would help the Cowboys to have Flores back on the field, an absence from Fields could end any hopes OSU had of pulling the monumental upset.
On the other side, Texas Tech has been a juggernaut for most of the year. While it just lost its first game last week in a tight battle on the road against preseason Big 12 favorite Arizona State, Texas Tech might have its quarterback back in action for this one.
Behren Morton was a no-go for last week’s matchup in Tempe, but with a questionable designation for this one, it would make some sense for the Red Raiders to try and get him back on the field for some reps against a team like OSU. Of course, that way of thinking could result in disaster for the Pokes and their defense, which ranks among the worst in the FBS.
With the Red Raiders having the third-best total offense and a top 10 passing offense, Morton’s return could lead to a lot of points. Still, if Will Hammond is under center, there probably won’t be much OSU could do to stop him, either.
This one certainly has the potential to get ugly on Saturday, but if a few factors could go in OSU’s favor, it might be able to make this one respectable.