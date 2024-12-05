Oklahoma State Snubbed From All-Big 12 Teams After 3-9 Season
Oklahoma State’s nightmare season has another disappointing chapter.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced all-conference teams for the 2024 season. OSU did not have any players on the first or second teams. Each of the conference’s other 15 schools had at least one representative.
Thursday’s release is another reminder of how far the Cowboys have fallen in just one season. Not only did the Cowboys make the conference championship game in 2023 and boast 10 wins, but they also had the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after Ollie Gordon led the nation in rushing.
This season, Gordon had a rough season as the Cowboys never found much of a rhythm on either side of the ball. Gordon was one of six OSU players who were honorable mentions for the All-Big 12 teams, joining Korie Black, Wes Pahl, Brennan Presley, Joe Michalski and Jake Springfield.
Considering OSU’s inability to get anything going in the rushing game, it was no surprise that Gordon and the offensive line failed to get a name on the all-conference teams. With OSU also finishing among the bottom 10 in total, rush and pass defense, Black’s exclusion was an unfortunate inevitability. Meanwhile, Pahl averaged 46.4 yards per punt but split time with Hudson Kaak, making a selection almost impossible.
While most of OSU’s exclusions make sense, with its honorable mentions having uncompelling cases at best, Presley was OSU’s best chance at getting on the all-conference teams.
Although Presley did not lead OSU in receiving yards with 767, his 90 receptions and seven touchdowns were both team highs. His 90 receptions ranked second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally, with his seven touchdowns also ranking eighth in the conference.
Despite OSU’s struggles, Presley looked poised to retain his spot on the All-Big 12 second team. Throughout conference play, the senior receiver often felt like the lone bright spot in Stillwater. As it turns out, his spotlight wasn't bright enough to land him one last all-conference honor to cap an illustrious career.
