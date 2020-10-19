Game Details for Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown with Texas

STILLWATER -- The game and TV details for Oklahoma State's Halloween showdown with Texas have been announced.

That's right, the Cowboys and Longhorns will face off at 3 p.m. CT with the game being televised on FOX.

While I like the idea of playing on FOX, I'm sure several OSU fans will agree with me in saying I was hoping for a Halloween night game in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play Iowa State this coming Saturday, Oct. 24 in Stillwater. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX. As for the Longhorns, they're supposed to play host to Baylor in Austin on Saturday. That game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Related: Iowa State's unique tight end attack vs. Oklahoma State's aggressive defense

The Cowboys are currently 7-3 against the Longhorns in their last 10 meetings and Mike Gundy is currently 2-1 against Tom Herman. The last time these two teams met in Stillwater, the unranked Cowboys pulled off a stunning 38-35 upset over the then No. 6 ranked Longhorns.

However, the Longhorns got some revenge last season as they beat the Pokes 36-30 in Austin.

Related: Oklahoma State climbed one spot in the weekly updated rankings.

Oklahoma State is currently sitting at No. 6 in the nation as they moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll top-25 rankings on Sunday.

That bump in rankings come despite the Cowboys not playing for the second-straight week this past weekend. They were scheduled to play Baylor this past weekend, but the Bears had to shutdown all football activities due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests among the players and coaches.