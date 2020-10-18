Cowboys Climb in Weekly Polls After Second Open Week in a Row

STILLWATER -- After a couple of top-10 upsets on Saturday, Oklahoma State rose in the both of the updated weekly polls despite not playing due to a second-straight open week.

No. 5 North Carolina fell to unranked Florida State 31-28 and dropped to No. 13 in the rankings and No. 3 Georgia lost to No. 2 Alabama 41-24, but they only dropped one spot to No. 4.

The Cowboys climbed one spot up to No, 6 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll.

Associated Press

Clemson 5-0 (1) Alabama 4-0 (2) Notre Dame 4-0 (4) Georgia 3-1 (3) Ohio State 0-0 (5) Oklahoma State 3-0 (7) Texas A & M 3-1 (11) Penn State 0-0 (9) Cincinnati 3-0 (8) Florida 2-1 (10) Miami 4-1 (13) BYU 5-0 (14) Oregon 0-0 (12) North Carolina 3-1 (5) (14) Wisconsin 0-0 (16) SMU 5-0 (17) Iowa State 3-1 (20) Michigan 0-0 (19) Virginia Tech 3-1 (23) Kansas State 3-1 (22) Minnesota 0-0 (24) Marshall 4-0 (NR) North Carolina State 4-1 (NR) USC 0-0 (25) Coastal Carolina 4-0 (NR)

Coaches Poll

Clemson 5-0 (1) Alabama 4-0 (2) Notre Dame 4-0 (4) Georgia 3-1 (3) Ohio State 0-0 (5) Oklahoma State 3-0 (7) Penn State 0-0 (8) Florida 2-1 (9) Texas A & M 3-1 (11) Cincinnati 3-0 (10) Miami 4-1 (12) (11) BYU 5-0 (13) North Carolina 3-1 (6) Wisconsin 0-0 (15) Oregon 0-0 (16) SMU 5-0 (18) Michigan 0-0 (19) Iowa State 3-1 (20) Kansas State 3-1 (22) Virginia Tech 3-1 (23) Minnesota 0-0 (25) North Carolina State 4-1 (NR) USC 0-0 (24) Coastal Carolina 4-0 (NR) Marshall 4-0 (NR)

This is the second-straight open week for Oklahoma State as Baylor had to put all football activities on hold last week after several players and coaching staff members tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Baylor has had to cancel or postpone a game due to an outbreak within the football program.

In a rather controversial move, Baylor elected to still hold their Homecoming celebration and hosted what looked like hundreds of students for a pep rally on the field in McLane Stadium.

As for Oklahoma State, this is the second game they've had postponed this season due to an opponent outbreak. Mike Gundy and Co. have done a great job up until this point keeping the team and staff safe and testing negative each week.

The game against Baylor has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The 3-0 No. 6 ranked Cowboys will face No. 17/18 Iowa State in Stillwater this coming Saturday, Oct. 24 for a 2:30 p.m. kick on FOX.