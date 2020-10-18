SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowboys Climb in Weekly Polls After Second Open Week in a Row

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- After a couple of top-10 upsets on Saturday, Oklahoma State rose in the both of the updated weekly polls despite not playing due to a second-straight open week.

No. 5 North Carolina fell to unranked Florida State 31-28 and dropped to No. 13 in the rankings and No. 3 Georgia lost to No. 2 Alabama 41-24, but they only dropped one spot to No. 4.

The Cowboys climbed one spot up to No, 6 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll.

Associated Press

  1. Clemson 5-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 4-0 (2)
  3. Notre Dame 4-0 (4)
  4. Georgia 3-1 (3)
  5. Ohio State 0-0 (5)
  6. Oklahoma State 3-0 (7)
  7. Texas A&M 3-1 (11)
  8. Penn State 0-0 (9)
  9. Cincinnati 3-0 (8)
  10. Florida 2-1 (10)
  11. Miami 4-1 (13)
  12. BYU 5-0 (14)
  13. Oregon 0-0 (12)
  14. North Carolina 3-1 (5)
  15. (14) Wisconsin 0-0 (16)
  16. SMU 5-0 (17)
  17. Iowa State 3-1 (20)
  18. Michigan 0-0 (19)
  19. Virginia Tech 3-1 (23)
  20. Kansas State 3-1 (22)
  21. Minnesota 0-0 (24)
  22. Marshall 4-0 (NR)
  23. North Carolina State 4-1 (NR)
  24. USC 0-0 (25)
  25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 (NR)

Coaches Poll

  1. Clemson 5-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 4-0 (2)
  3. Notre Dame 4-0 (4)
  4. Georgia 3-1 (3)
  5. Ohio State 0-0 (5)
  6. Oklahoma State 3-0 (7)
  7. Penn State 0-0 (8)
  8. Florida 2-1 (9)
  9. Texas A&M 3-1 (11)
  10. Cincinnati 3-0 (10)
  11. Miami 4-1 (12)
  12. (11) BYU 5-0 (13)
  13. North Carolina 3-1 (6)
  14. Wisconsin 0-0 (15)
  15. Oregon 0-0 (16)
  16. SMU 5-0 (18)
  17. Michigan 0-0 (19)
  18. Iowa State 3-1 (20)
  19. Kansas State 3-1 (22)
  20. Virginia Tech 3-1 (23)
  21. Minnesota 0-0 (25)
  22. North Carolina State 4-1 (NR)
  23. USC 0-0 (24)
  24. Coastal Carolina 4-0 (NR)
  25. Marshall 4-0 (NR)

This is the second-straight open week for Oklahoma State as Baylor had to put all football activities on hold last week after several players and coaching staff members tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Baylor has had to cancel or postpone a game due to an outbreak within the football program.

In a rather controversial move, Baylor elected to still hold their Homecoming celebration and hosted what looked like hundreds of students for a pep rally on the field in McLane Stadium.

As for Oklahoma State, this is the second game they've had postponed this season due to an opponent outbreak. Mike Gundy and Co. have done a great job up until this point keeping the team and staff safe and testing negative each week.

The game against Baylor has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The 3-0 No. 6 ranked Cowboys will face No. 17/18 Iowa State in Stillwater this coming Saturday, Oct. 24 for a 2:30 p.m. kick on FOX.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

dang... If ISU cancels this week, maybe we'll move up one more spot.... that's it... just keep "not playing" until we end up #1!!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watching College ESPN GameDay Shows Big 12 Missed Out with Nothing for the "Bear"

The Big 12 left Oklahoma State and others hanging and their conference off the grid on Oct. 17

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Flashback Friday: The First Time Oklahoma State Football Dealt With A Pandemic

This is not the first time Oklahoma State has dealt with game cancelations due to a pandemic. The first was back in 1918 when the team was forced to miss some games due to an influenza outbreak.

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Boynton and Co. Could Take Different Approach to Filling the 2021 Recruiting Class

There are plenty of factors that are playing into the 2021 recruiting class for Mike Boynton and Co. They haven't landed a commit in the class yet, but Boynton said they're not rushing to fill the class just yet.

Zach Lancaster

Iowa State's Unique Tight End Attack vs. Oklahoma State Aggressive Defense

Oklahoma State and Iowa State meet as one of the early battles of best in the Big 12 football

Robert Allen

Could Big 12 Join SEC in Having College Sports Version of COVID-19 Law and Order

Would the Big 12 consider fining schools or witholding revenue for not doing their best to fight COVID-19

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Cowboys Get Second Straight Weekend Off and Just One Big 12 Prediction to Make

Oklahoma State football will sit another weekend as the Big 12 offers just one game on Saturday.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Cowboy Basketball Adds Two New Walk-Ons to Roster

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have added two new walk-ons to the roster ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

No. 8 Cowgirls Lose on the Road to No. 10 Kansas

Oklahoma State soccer loses on the road at Kansas in Big 12 action

Pokes Report Staff

by

Kansas cowboy

Cade Cunningham is Developing Leadership Qualities as a Freshman

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham entered this season with a lot of hype, and for good reason. He's one of the best players in the country and he's also quickly becoming a leader of this young Cowboy team.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Mike Boynton Wants to Win, But He Wants to Influence More

Mike Boynton has recruited well, really well, and he can coach. His next step with the Oklahoma State program is to win. He gets that, but he knows the most important step he takes in his job is off the court everyday.

Robert Allen