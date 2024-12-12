Oklahoma State to Hire Doug Meacham as Offensive Coordinator
Oklahoma State has a familiar face to be its next offensive coordinator.
On Thursday, reports surfaced that the Cowboys are hiring Doug Meacham to be the team’s next offensive coordinator, with Jeremie Poplin being the first to report. This season, Meacham was the inside receivers coach at TCU and has been with the Horned Frogs since 2020.
Meacham has also been in other roles throughout his time in Fort Worth, including offensive coordinator in 2021 in Gary Patterson’s last season as head coach. Before that, Meacham was an offensive coordinator at Kansas for two seasons in 2017-18.
Meacham’s first stint with the Horned Frogs came from 2014-2016, when he was the offensive coordinator for some of the most electric offenses in the nation. His TCU teams in the mid-2010s narrowly missed out on a College Football Playoff appearance in 2014 and was a top contender for multiple seasons in the Big 12.
In 2013, Meacham was the offensive coordinator at Houston and got that job thanks to a successful tenure in Stillwater. From 2005-12, Meacham was OSU’s tight ends and inside receivers coach.
He played a role in some of the best teams in OSU history, particularly toward the end of his tenure. With OSU winning 10+ games in multiple seasons in his time with the team, Meacham has shown he can contribute to a winning squad in Stillwater.
While Meacham will be in a larger role in this stint in Stillwater, he has seen how electric offenses can be under Mike Gundy. Meacham also spent time as a graduate assistant with the Cowboys from 1989-91 after playing offensive line for OSU in the mid-1980s.
OSU’s offense has not lived up to the expectations of the Gundy era over the past few seasons under Kasey Dunn. While there is no guarantee Meacham can help OSU have one of the best offenses in the nation, he has a track record of putting points on the board.
