Oklahoma State to Honor 2015 Football Team Next Season
Oklahoma State will be paying tribute to one of its best teams in recent history.
On Friday, OSU announced that the 2025 Cowboy Football Reunion will feature special recognition for the program’s 2015 football team. With the reunion set to take place on the weekend of Oct. 11, the team will be recognized when the Cowboys match up against Houston.
That 2015 team is one of the most interesting in the Mike Gundy era. Earning a spot in the Sugar Bowl and winning 10 games, the team is among the many that have helped Gundy build a legacy in Stillwater.
That team began the season unranked but steadily climbed up the polls in the first full season with the Mason Rudolph-James Washington connection. With J.W. Walsh splitting time at quarterback as well, the Cowboys had one of the best two-quarterback systems in recent college football history.
Although the defense wasn’t great statistically, it held up enough to get OSU some gritty wins. Glenn Spencer’s unit also had some future NFL stars such as Vincent Taylor and Emmanuel Ogbah.
OSU started 10-0 with four one-possession wins, including three straight to open conference play. Ben Grogan's late field goals pushed OSU over the top in its first two Big 12 wins against Texas and Kansas State.
The team's signature performance came at home against TCU, with OSU beating the No. 5 Horned Frogs 49-29 in a battle of unbeatens. OSU capped off its 10-0 start a week later with a 35-31 win at Iowa State after trailing by 17.
While the team is remembered fondly, the 10-0 start still resulted in a bit of disappointment toward the end of the year, with OSU getting blown out in its final three contests. Including a crushing Bedlam loss in the de facto Big 12 Championship, OSU’s injuries piled up toward the end of the year.
As the 2025 OSU team prepares for battle next season, it could find some inspiration from that 2015 unit. Coming into the 2015 season, there was optimism surrounding the program, but there was also still plenty of uncertainty.
With Rudolph getting his first full year as the starter, his situation could be viewed in a similar light to OSU’s current quarterback dilemma. While the 2015 team got to operate well before the transfer portal era, it still had to deal with the pressure of bouncing back after the team went 7-6, narrowly making it to a bowl game, in 2014.
While the 2025 squad is unlikely to have a 10-0 start, if things pan out right, these Cowboys might be able to flirt with 10 wins.