Oklahoma State to Honor Long List of Cowboys on Senior Day
Oklahoma State has been among the best in the nation in recent years, and this season’s senior class has played a significant role.
On Saturday, OSU will host Texas Tech for Senior Day in the final game many will play in Boone Pickens Stadium. Although the Cowboys are underdogs and enter the matchup at 3-7, they still have something to play for.
Going out with a win in Boone Pickens Stadium would be huge for the seniors who have spent the past half-decade in Stillwater. With OSU’s most recent loss to Texas Tech coming in 2019, most of the Cowboys’ seniors have never lost to the Red Raiders and don’t want to make Saturday their first.
Seniors on OSU’s roster:
Cole Birmingham
Korie Black
Alan Bowman
DeSean Buckner
Cale Cabbiness
Collin Clay
Dalton Cooper
Aidan Davenport
Obi Ezeigbo
Tyler Foster
AJ Green
Kenneth Harris
Kobe Hylton
Da’Wain Lofton
Garrick Martin
Joe Michalski
Taylor Miterko
Collin Oliver
Rashod Owens
Wes Pahl
Kyler Pearson
Brennan Presley
Jeff Roberson
Xavier Ross
Trey Rucker
Jake Schultz
Kason Shrum
Jake Springfield
Quinton Stewart
Kody Walterscheid
Preston Wilson
Justin Wright
While that list contains all 32 seniors on OSU’s roster, not all of the listed players will walk or be playing in their final college home game. Some seniors still have another year of eligibility remaining and could return, while others, such as Ollie Gordon and Nick Martin, may walk on Saturday with NFL plans after this season.
Most importantly, Senior Day allows for reflection and appreciation for some of the players who have dedicated so much of their time to the OSU program. Throughout this seven-game losing streak, that appreciation has been hard to come by, but the rough season will pause for at least a moment over the weekend.
Maybe a win will result in the final field rush for the Cowboys’ seniors, or it could go down as another rough afternoon in a forgettable season. Regardless, the afternoon will start with a celebration of some of the most important players in Stillwater over the past few years.
