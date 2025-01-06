Oklahoma State Transfer Kendal Daniels Commits to Sooners
One of Oklahoma State’s top defenders in the portal is staying in the state.
On Monday, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that transfer safety Kendal Daniels has committed to Oklahoma. Daniels spent the first four seasons of his career at OSU and was a staple of the Cowboys' defense throughout the past three years.
Daniels’ top season with the Cowboys came in 2023, as he was a key part of OSU’s defense in the team’s run to 10 wins. He finished the season with career-bests in almost every category. His 2023 season featured 105 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. In his second full season, he easily lived up to the hype of his four-star label.
While he had solid seasons in 2022 and 2024, he will be looking to recapture the magic of his 2023 campaign in Norman. He finishes his OSU career with 240 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and five interceptions and made an impact consistently in an OSU uniform.
A four-star recruit out of high school and the top player in Oklahoma, Daniels was a massive commit for the Cowboys when he arrived in 2021. Oklahoma was among the first batch of schools to offer Daniels in 2019, but he ultimately chose to begin his career in Stillwater.
Daniels was among the many players to enter the transfer portal after OSU’s 3-9 season, where it boasted one of the worst defenses in the country. While Daniels was far from the only issue on OSU’s defense, he didn’t live up to expectations coming off of a Big 12 Championship appearance in 2023.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.