Oklahoma State Transfer WR De’Zhaun Stribling Commits to Ole Miss
Oklahoma State’s leading receiver is heading to the SEC.
According to multiple reports on Monday, OSU transfer De’Zhaun Stribling has committed to Ole Miss. Stribling spent his past two seasons with the Pokes but chose to finish his career elsewhere after OSU’s 3-9 season.
Stribling had a less than ideal start to his OSU career in 2023. Expecting to play a large part on the Cowboys in his junior year, Stribling was the Cowboys’ leading receiver with 14 catches for 198 yards through four games. However, he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in practice and took a redshirt.
He had no trouble picking up where he left off in 2024. After a couple of shaky performances to start the year, Stribling broke out with seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns at Tulsa. That was his first of four 100-yard performances this season.
He ended 2024 with 52 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Although OSU’s offense struggled throughout the year, Stribling was often a bright spot for Mike Gundy’s team.
Before coming to Stillwater, Stribling spent his first two seasons at Washington State. With the Cougars, Stribling had an impressive beginning to his college career.
At Washington State, he accumulated 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns across two seasons there. Along with his next two seasons in Stillwater, Stribling has established himself as a reliable option as he heads to Ole Miss.
This season, Lane Kiffin’s Rebels were among the best squads in the country. However, losses to Kentucky, LSU and Florida ultimately kept Ole Miss out of the College Football Playoff.
After the 9-3 season, Ole Miss is set to be among the best in the SEC and compete for a playoff spot again next season. With the addition of Stribling, Oke Miss’ offense has another weapon for a potential championship run.
