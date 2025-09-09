Oklahoma State-Tulsa Could Reveal Nightmarish Reality for Cowboys
Oklahoma State is set for a matchup with Tulsa that could show just how far the program has regressed.
Over the past two decades, OSU has seen the most successful stretch in program history on the football field. With Mike Gundy at the helm, the Cowboys have been a consistent contender in the Big 12, but that status has started to change over the past two seasons.
Last year, OSU went 3-9 and failed to win a Big 12 contest after being projected as a conference title favorite and College Football Playoff contender. That horrendous campaign resulted in the Cowboys making significant changes in the offseason, bringing in an almost entirely new coaching staff and adding the largest transfer portal class in program history.
After a 69-3 loss at Oregon in Week 2, the Cowboys get a bye week before what could be one of the most disappointing games in recent OSU memory. In the nonconference finale on Sept. 19, the Cowboys will host Tulsa in a matchup that might show just how grim the program’s outlook is.
In the Gundy era, the Cowboys have never lost to the Golden Hurricane, and most matchups against their in-state rival haven’t even been close, as seen in their 2024 matchup that OSU won 45-10. That game in Tulsa was also the last time OSU beat an FBS opponent.
In the latest SP+ rankings from ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the Cowboys earned the No. 88 spot in the rankings, which is out of all 766 teams across many levels. While that spot is good out of 766, it gives OSU the second-worst ranking of all Power Four teams, landing ahead of only Stanford.
Meanwhile, Tulsa is sitting at No. 106, putting it only 18 spots behind the Cowboys. That might spell some trouble for the Cowboys.
Oregon sits 87 spots ahead of OSU, landing the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, OSU’s Week 1 opponent, UT Martin, is sitting 94 spots below the Cowboys at No. 182. Considering OSU beat a team 94 spots below it by 20 and lost to a team 87 spots ahead of it by 66, Tulsa’s position at No. 106 could make for an interesting game in Stillwater.
OSU has already appeared to be on the level of Tulsa this season, and if that suspicion is confirmed by a tight game or even a loss next Friday, the Pokes could be in a worse situation than anyone realizes.