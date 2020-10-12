Oklahoma State Updates Weekly COVID-19 Numbers

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State football is currently coming out of a scheduled open week where players were allowed to go back home if they wanted and see their families. Pokes Report learned that several players decided to stay in Stillwater. On Sunday, the players that decided to go home came back, players, coaches and football staff and faculty were tested and practice was held Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening, it was announced the Big 12 was postponing the upcoming game between Oklahoma State and Baylor due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases within the Baylor football program.

During the Big 12 Coaches Teleconference on Monday morning, head coach Mike Gundy said he thought his program was in good shape testing-wise. It appears he was correct.

Oklahoma State Athletics released its weekly COVID-19 testing results on Monday afternoon and there's currently five active cases within the athletic department, three of which are within the football program. Something to remember is coaches and staff count in the updated numbers as well, so the five active cases don't necessarily mean athletes tested positive.

As far as Baylor goes, per athletic director Mack Rhoades, there are currently 32 athletes who tested positive for COVID-19, 28 of which are on the football team, as well as 14 Baylor football staff members who tested positive. This may or may not include the results of Sunday's testing.

With the cancellation, Oklahoma State now enters its second open week in a row before they face Iowa State in Stillwater on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Interestingly enough, the last time the Cowboys had back-to-back off weeks during the regular season was over 100 years ago in 1918 during another global pandemic.

“We just try to keep the guys focused. They like to play games, that’s what they do, but we can’t play one this week. They’re mature enough to know that if we don’t have three good practices this week that you take a chance on not playing as good, even though I know the game’s not until next Saturday. Hopefully we’re mature enough to know we still have to practice good.”

Kickoff for Oklahoma State-Iowa State will be at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 24 and will be televised on FOX.