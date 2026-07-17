Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ match-up with the Kansas State Wildcats kicks off the month of November as the two teams meet in Manhattan on Nov. 7.

Both teams hope they're gearing up for an opportunity to, at minimum, go to a bowl game under new head coaches. Oklahoma State is now led by Eric Morris while Kansas State is now led by program legend Collin Klein.

Both leaned heavily into the transfer portal to build their rosters, with the Cowboys bringing in nearly 90 new players through the portal. The Wildcats found themselves rebuilding the defense.

Here are two matchups that should go a long way toward deciding who wins the game.

OSU Front Six Against Kansas State QB Avery Johnson

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of the simpler matchups that Oklahoma State’s defense will face in 2026 because the need to stop — or slow down — Johnson is clear. He means so much to the Wildcats’ offense. In some games he isn’t just their leading passer, but he's their leading rusher.

By November, the Cowboys should have a good sense of how Klein uses Johnson. But defensively, two things are critical. First, the Cowboys must set the edge and keep Johnson from getting out in space on designed runs. That was a huge issue for the Cowboys in 2025, as they had one of the game’s worst run defenses.

Cassity will use linemen like Saadiq Clements and Jerry Lawson to push the pocket, creating space for linebackers like Ethan Wesloski to make plays. Other linebackers like Tate Romney will likely have to spy Johnson to track him on plays that break down.

On passing downs, it’s up to ends like Jaleel Johnson and James Williams to get pressure on Johnson. Expect OSU to rotate ends throughout the game to keep players fresh as Johnson’s athleticism can be tricky to defend.

Kansas State is counting on Klein’s arrival to unlock the best Johnson has to offer. Oklahoma State is counting on defensive coordinator Skyler Cassidy’s basically brand-new defense to put Johnson on his heels.

Kansas State Secondary vs. Oklahoma State Wide Receivers

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have a brand-new group at wide receiver but it’s undeniably talented. North Texas star Wyatt Young transferred in after a 1,000-yard season with the Mean Green. Wake Forest speedster Chris Barnes had nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards last season and the Cowboys hope to get more out of him as a receiver. Illinois transfer Justin Bowick gives Oklahoma State the big edge receiver it needs in the red zone.

Kansas State flipped most of its defense, but the cornerback position is the one place where the Wildcats have returning starters. Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh are both juniors and should thrive in the Wildcats’ 4-2-5 scheme. They’ll get help from transfer and nickel back Ja’Son Prevard. But how this trio performs against OSU’s wide receivers will go a long way toward determining how successful Oklahoma State’s passing game will be.