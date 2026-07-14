What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Cowboys Faced Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas State Wildcats will have a new look in 2026. But it will be familiar to both the Wildcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Collin Klein is the new head coach at Kansas State. He’s a legend in Manhattan, as Cowboys fans know. He played four seasons at quarterback for the Wildcats and was a Heisman Trophy finalist his senior year in 2012. He never had much of a pro career, but he moved into coaching once he was done in the CFL in 2014. He naturally came back to K-State.

For nearly a decade he as an assistant coach at Kansas State, aside from a one-year detour at Northern Iowa as its quarterbacks coach. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator after Chris Klieman took over as head coach for program legend Bill Snyder. But he took his talents to Texas A&M to work as the Aggies’ OC for two seasons under head coach Mike Elko. He helped them get to the College Football Playoff last year.

He returns to Manhattan hoping to elevate quarterback Avery Johnson into one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Meanwhile, new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris is trying to break the cycle of losing in Stillwater. The Cowboys haven’t won a Big 12 game since 2023 and have won just four games in two years. This year’s matchup with Kansas State will be in Manhattan on Nov. 7.

In the all-time series Oklahoma State leads 43-26. The Cowboys are 19-16 on the road.

Here’s what happened the last time the Cowboys faced the Wildcats.

The Last Time Oklahoma State Played Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their matchup last year on Nov. 15 turned out to be one of the last games of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman’s time in Manhattan, as he would retire at the end of the season to pave the way for Klein to take over. In the meantime, Kansas State was trying to ensure they remained bowl eligible and the Cowboys were trying to snap that long Big 12 losing streak.

For a while, the Cowboys were in control, though they could have used touchdowns and not field goals. Logan Ward kicked two field goals, both from 47 yards, to give Oklahoma State a 6-0 leads early in the second quarter. Kansas State erased the lead with one play.

With 7:07 left in the second quarter, quarterback Avery Johnson connected with wide receiver Jayce Brown for a 34-yard touchdown pass to push the Wildcats ahead, 7-6. That’s where the game stood going into halftime.

The game was never out of reach for Oklahoma State, but it couldn’t score another point. Kansas State tacked on a touchdown run by Joe Jackson in the fourth quarter to make it 14-6, which was the final score. But defense won the day for the Wildcats.

OSU quarterback Zane Flores threw for 233 yards but threw two interceptions. Rodney Fields Jr. rushed for 51 yards. Terrill Davis caught four passes for 55 yards. For the Wildcats, Johnson threw for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jackson rushed for 69 yards. Brown caught three passes for 82 yards.