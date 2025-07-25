Oklahoma State Will Continue to Face Adversity in Tough Big 12
Oklahoma State is hoping to make a statement next season, but it won’t be easy in a loaded Big 12.
Over the next few months, Mike Gundy will be trying to lead his alma mater back into the Big 12 title picture. While that might not result in a trip to Arlington this year, simply getting the program moving in the right direction could set the stage for a much more successful 2026.
The Cowboys’ nonconference slate seems likely to feature two wins and a loss, with national title contender Oregon on the schedule for Week 2. However, beyond the matchup against Oregon, it’s not difficult to be convinced that the Cowboys have a solid chance to win in every other contest.
Sure, coming off of a three-win season, it would be incredibly easy to write off OSU. After going through the entire 2024 season without winning a conference game, the Cowboys are in desperate need of success against Big 12 opponents next season.
Of course, that success won’t come easily. Over the next several weeks, OSU will be preparing for its season and trying to get everything in order ahead of its opening kickoff.
As position battles are won and lost and coaches get their groups ready for game day, the rest of the Big 12 will be looking to keep the Cowboys down. Throughout Gundy’s tenure, the Cowboys have been one of the conference’s top teams, and although there are many new members, the Big 12 would certainly like to see the Cowboys stay toward the bottom of the standings.
Beyond anything else, it’s simply because the rest of the conference is well aware of Gundy’s ability to do more with less. His team’s appearance in the 2023 conference title game is a perfect example of that.
With so much parity in the conference, OSU could emerge as a threat if it can put together a solid first few weeks. With a group hungry to make it back to a bowl game and get back to its winning ways, OSU could soon be one of the Big 12’s best again if the Cowboys can overcome the adversity that will surely be thrown their way.