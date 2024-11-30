Oklahoma State WR Da'Wain Lofton to Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s potentially wild offseason in the transfer portal has begun.
On Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that OSU wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton plans to enter the transfer portal. The receiver will be moving on after only one season in Stillwater.
This season, Lofton had an injury keep him out at the beginning of the season, and he did not make his OSU debut until the team’s sixth game on Oct. 5 against West Virginia. While he was expected to add to OSU’s receiver room and be another reliable weapon in the passing game, it never materialized.
Lofton had his most productive game in his debut against West Virginia, catching three passes for 73 yards. He finished the season with only six catches for 140 yards.
After missing the first five games, Lofton played in the next four before choosing to sit out and take his redshirt. He was one of only two Cowboys with an undetermined redshirt status entering the season finale, but it was expected that he would sit out and take the extra year.
Lofton joined the Cowboys last offseason as a transfer from Virginia Tech, where he spent his first three seasons. From 2021-23, Lofton was a solid receiver for the Hokies, but he transferred after seeing his role diminish as a junior.
His best and most productive season by far in college came as a sophomore in 2022. That season, he caught 22 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Lofton has not found the end zone since that year and caught only 12 total passes across his time at his two schools in 2023-24.
While Lofton’s early injury and OSU’s senior leaders at receiver thwarted his chances to be a real contributor for the Cowboys, he showed flashes of being a solid option. Although it didn’t work out in Stillwater, Lofton has plenty to bring to whatever team he is on in 2025.
