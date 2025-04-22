Oklahoma State WR, Kick Returner to Enter Transfer Portal
One of Oklahoma State’s top special teams players is on his way out of Stillwater.
On Monday night, the Cowboys’ list of transfer portal departures continued to grow, with wide receiver Kyler Pearson putting his name in the mix. Pearson announced on social media that he will be continuing his career elsewhere.
“Thank you Oklahoma State for [an] unforgettable experience,” Pearson wrote. “Thank you coach [Mike] Gundy for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to have an impact here.
“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.”
Last season, Pearson didn’t have much of a role for the Cowboys on offense but still made some plays when given opportunities. He finished the year with just one catch for 7 yards, making his lone reception in OSU’s season finale at Colorado.
Of course, Pearson’s main impact with the Cowboys was on special teams as he was a go-to returner for OSU toward the end of the season. Last season, he returned 17 kickoffs for 294 yards and had seven punt returns, totalling 54 yards.
2024 was Pearson’s second year with the program after walking on in 2023. Although he never saw any game action in 2023, he was still able to redshirt and was a key practice player.
Before Pearson came to Stillwater, he played the 2022 season at UT Martin and suited up for four games. Although he didn’t get much playing time at UT Martin, he was still trying to find his home early in his college career.
He began his career with two seasons at Kansas from 2020-21. With the Jayhawks, Pearson was never featured on offense but began to make his mark as a returner. In 2020, he returned five kickoffs for 83 yards and followed that with five kick returns for 50 yards in his second season.
While Pearson has never gotten much of an opportunity beyond special teams throughout his career, he might finally be able to showcase his full skill set at his next stop.