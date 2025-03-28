Ollie Gordon Snubbed in CBS Sports' Latest Three-Round NFL Mock Draft
Oklahoma State’s star back might not get things to go his way in the NFL Draft.
After three seasons in Stillwater, Ollie Gordon II announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and continue his career at the next level. Going into the 2024 season, that decision was a no-brainer, but a rough year for him and the Cowboys made that decision at least somewhat less certain.
Still, Gordon is putting his name into the draft pool and should be able to find success at the next level along with some other recent OSU running backs, such as Chuba Hubbard and Jaylen Warren.
Ahead of last season, Gordon’s stock was at an all-time high. He was projected by many outlets to be a first-round pick and was a sure bet to be the first running back off the board. However, a near-Heisman campaign from Ashton Jeanty thrust him into the RB1 spot on draft boards, with Gordon taking a hefty slide.
That slide has never been more evident, as Gordon isn’t even selected in CBS Sports’ three-round mock draft, which it released on Thursday. In the mock, seven running backs are projected to go in the first three rounds, with Gordon seemingly waiting until day three to hear his name called.
Last season, Gordon finished with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Along with injury concerns throughout the season, Gordon never quite captured the magic of his 2023 season, which is partially because of opposing defenses’ game plans being centered around him.
In his sophomore season a year earlier, Gordon broke out on the national stage and finished with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. Those numbers were enough to earn Gordon a number of honors, ranging from Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year to winning the Doak Walker Award.
In some ways, Gordon’s 2023 season hurt his draft stock as he was unable to live up to expectations in 2024. Considering he was one of many Cowboys who had underwhelming seasons, it’s difficult to pinpoint the blame for the rough season on Gordon.
In any case, Gordon will likely be a steal for some team in the draft willing to take a chance on one of the best backs in OSU history.