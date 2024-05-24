OSU Football in Top Tier of EA's College Football Payouts
Oklahoma State has been one of the best teams over the past decade, and that continues to bode well for the program.
According to a report from Cllct, EA is paying schools for their inclusion in the new College Football 25 game based on a tier system. The system is based on AP poll finishes from the past 10 seasons, with four tiers dividing the 134 FBS teams.
The first tier’s revenue distribution is set to be $99,875.16. Meanwhile, the fourth tier gets only $9,987.52. The tiers are determined by how many of the past 10 seasons a team has been ranked in the final AP top 25.
The first tier is for teams that finished ranked in at least six seasons, tier two is for two to five ranked finishes, tier three is for those that finished with exactly one ranking and tier four is for those that never finished a season ranked from 2014-23.
Although the documents obtained by Cllct did not confirm the AP poll would be the only measure considered, it was the only variable listed. It was also revealed that the AP poll was used to determine revenue share in the original series of NCAA Football games.
If the AP poll is the sole consideration, OSU would be a tier-one team. With ranked finishes in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2023, OSU’s six top 25 finishes meet the threshold for the top tier. OSU would be one of 13 teams in the first tier, joining Utah as the only Big 12 teams and in-state rival Oklahoma.
OSU’s success over the past decade has paved the way for the team to potentially make its first College Football Playoff this season. Assuming OSu can carry its recent momentum, the team’s tier-one status should be safe for the foreseeable future.
