OSU Baseball on Brink of Elimination in Big 12 Tournament
Oklahoma State has to win out to win the Big 12.
On Thursday night, OSU lost to UCF 7-6 in 10 innings in its second game of the Big 12 Tournament. UCF’s AJ Nessler drove in a run in the top of the 10th to give the Knights a lead and eventually the win.
OSU’s loss was a bit of a surprise after an impressive start to the late game. In the bottom of the first inning, OSU scored four runs to take a commanding early lead.
However, that did not last long as UCF countered with four runs to tie the game in the top of the second inning. In the seventh inning, UCF hit a two-run home run to take its first lead. However, OSU got the game into extra innings thanks to a Tyler Wulfert RBI double in the eighth inning.
Thursday’s game was a stark difference from Wednesday night’s matchup with Texas Tech. OSU won its Big 12 Tournament opener 7-2 against the Red Raiders.
Much like the UCF matchup, OSU jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Over the course of the first six innings, OSU built the lead and kept Texas Tech off the board.
The Red Raiders attempted to get back in the game with a couple of runs in the top of the seventh inning. However, the Cowboys answered with three runs in the bottom half to secure the win.
OSU will match up against Texas Tech again Friday afternoon in an elimination game. With such a successful season and high hopes for the NCAA Tournament, another win against Texas Tech would be big for OSU.
