OSU Football: Big 12 Spurned by Fox Friday Night Schedule
Oklahoma State will be in the national spotlight next season, but it won’t be in one premier slot.
Next season, Fox will begin broadcasting a college football game every Friday night as part of its newest open spot. The games will feature matchups in the Big 12, Big Ten and Mountain West.
With multiple Friday night games on the slate for the Cowboys next season, an inclusion in Fox’s new premier primetime showcase seemed logical. However, the Cowboys will not be part of the network’s slate.
On Wednesday, Fox released its schedule for Friday nights next season. The schedule begins with Arizona at Kansas State and caps the regular season with Utah at UCF. The Mountain West title game finishes the slate altogether, with the Big Ten getting every other matchup.
Despite the Pac-12 breaking down due to the lack of networks’ interest in a new TV deal, Fox’s Friday nights will have eight games with teams that were in the Pac-12 last season. Despite not getting any Friday airtime on Fox, OSU fans will still see their team in a couple of Friday matchups on other networks.
The first Friday game comes when the Cowboys make their first trip to BYU on Oct. 18. Last season, the teams played a classic to finish the season.
After trailing 24-6 at halftime and needing a win to make the Big 12 Championship, Ollie Gordon II led OSU to victory with five touchdowns, including three throughout the final minute of regulation and overtime.
The second time OSU plays on Friday will be a Black Friday matchup at Colorado to cap off the regular season. In the first matchup between the former Big 12 foes, the Cowboys will face Deion Sanders’ team in a game that could have significant conference and national title implications for OSU.
Although OSU will not get a Friday night game on Fox, it will have plenty of opportunities to catch the attention of the college football world next season.
