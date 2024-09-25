OSU Football: Kansas State Players to Watch in Must-Win Matchup
Oklahoma State and Kansas State both started Big 12 play rough, making this matchup one of the most important this season.
On Saturday, OSU will visit Manhattan for its first conference road game of 2024. With both teams hanging on to spots in the top 25 and clinging to Big 12 title hopes, this weekend will see drastically different results for them.
The Cowboys have struggled to win in Manhattan in recent history, and the Wildcats' home-field advantage could be enough to push OSU out of the conference title race.
Three Wildcats to watch against OSU:
QB Avery Johnson
The Wildcats are in good hands under center, with their sophomore star running the offense. This season, Johnson has 620 passing yards while completing 61.1% of his throws. He has also been great with his legs, rushing for 261 yards.
Although he had a rough game at BYU, including turning the ball over twice, he could be due for a bounce-back performance. Considering Johnson’s dual-threat ability, he will be a handful for the Cowboys to contain this weekend.
RB DJ Giddens
After leading the Wildcats in rushing last season, Giddens is off to another good start in 2024. On pace for another 1,000-yard season, Giddens has 417 rushing yards and a touchdown through four games this season.
Starting this season with a couple of 100-yard games, Giddens is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. While he has not been a significant part of the Wildcats’ passing attack, he is still someone to watch out of the backfield, as he also has a receiving touchdown.
RB Dylan Edwards
Edwards has been an effective rusher for the Wildcats in his first year in Manhattan. As the team’s third-leading rusher, he has 179 yards and is also averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
While he has a couple of rushing touchdowns and another receiving, Edwards is a threat beyond what he can do offensively. Against Arizona, Edwards returned a punt for a touchdown, which has been a strong suit of Kansas State teams over the years.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State to Host Houston in Big 12 Basketball Opener
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.