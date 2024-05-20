OSU Football Ranks Top 20 in ESPN's Latest Rankings
Oklahoma State has high expectations next season, and it will start in the national spotlight.
OSU brings back a majority of its talent from last season, holding the third-most returning production in the country. Coming off of a 10-win season and Big 12 title game appearance, OSU has a chance to make some noise next season.
The players and coaches in Stillwater are not the only ones who believe the Cowboys can make their mark on the college football landscape next season. In ESPN’s post-spring top 25, OSU comes in as the No. 19 team in the country.
The Cowboys’ top 20 status is not a surprise, especially considering the return of superstar running back Ollie Gordon II. After getting limited carries in OSU’s nonconference slate, Gordon burst onto the scene against Big 12 competition.
Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. That was good enough for him to earn the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award.
Going into 2024 as a Heisman hopeful, the Cowboys’ season will go as he goes. The Cowboys will also face a few new teams next season, with the Big 12 adding more teams.
Although Bedlam will not be played on the field, it still appears in play in the rankings, with Oklahoma one spot ahead of OSU at No. 18 in ESPN’s ranking. Still, OSU looks poised to compete for a Big 12 title.
The Cowboys are the third-highest-ranked team behind No. 9 Utah and No. 17 Kansas State. No. 20 Arizona and No. 22 Kansas round out the Big 12’s five top 25 teams.
Although these rankings do not matter much, it is only a matter of time until OSU’s spot in the rankings could determine their College Football Playoff fate.
