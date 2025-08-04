Preseason Coaches Poll Paints Interesting Picture for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is only a few weeks away from kickoff, and its outlook is slowly getting clearer.
Since the end of last season’s 3-9 campaign, the Cowboys have been doing just about everything they can to ensure that the 2025 season has a much different look. With major changes to the coaching staff and roster, OSU is looking at one of the biggest year-to-year changes in school history.
Of course, those changes will need to result in a much better product on the field to mean anything. In this world of college football, almost everything is unpredictable. However, that doesn’t stop folks from trying, including coaches around the country.
2025 Preseason Coaches Poll
On Monday, USA Today released the first coaches poll for the 2025 season, with OSU failing to receive a single vote. While predicting how an entire season will unfold is impossible, preseason polls can help set expectations for some of the top teams around the country.
With former Big 12 foe Texas earning the No. 1 spot, the conference is in a bit of a rough spot, especially considering its highest ranked team is Arizona State at No. 11. As the only power conference to miss the top 10 entirely, the Big 12’s status among the top leagues in college football is somewhat questionable.
While that is bad for the conference as a whole and its hopes of making some noise on the national stage, there is also some good news in there. Specifically, it could mean that OSU will avoid facing some of the toughest competition in the country and could even have a chance to make its mark in the conference next season.
Oklahoma State’s schedule breakdown
With the Big 12 getting only five teams in the top 25, the Cowboys might be able to get through conference play without ever facing a ranked opponent. Although that seems somewhat unlikely, four of the Big 12’s five teams in the poll are at No. 20 or below.
As of now, the Cowboys are set to face No. 20 Kansas State, No. 22 Iowa State and No. 24 Texas Tech during the Big 12 slate. While those are the Cowboys’ toughest opponents in conference play, OSU will also travel to face No. 7 Oregon in Week 2, marking easily the best projected team on the Pokes’ schedule.
Of course, preseason rankings often don’t mean much and are a coin flip on whether they hold up, but if these rankings are relatively correct, the Cowboys might be able to rack up some wins.