Ranking the Big 12's Most Exciting Games in Week 4
The Big 12 is set for a weekend of important early-season action.
Although Oklahoma State will be finishing its nonconference slate this weekend against Tulsa, part of the Big 12 title race will begin to take shape. While the Cowboys might not necessarily be in the mix for the conference title, they will still get a front-row seat to some of the wildest matchups in the country.
Ranking every Big 12 game in Week 8
1. No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah (11 a.m. CT on Fox)
A ranked matchup in a conference game is exactly what the Big 12 needed this weekend. With the Red Raiders and Utes each looking to show they belong in the Big 12 title race, this game could easily shape the rest of the season in the conference. This should be a statement game regardless of the result.
Texas Tech could show it’s arrived as a Big 12 power in this new era or Utah could prove it is indeed a force to be reckoned with after a rough season to begin its tenure in the conference in 2024.
2. SMU at TCU (11 a.m. on ESPN2)
The Iron Skillet always seems to deliver an interesting matchup, or at least a high-scoring one. Although 2024’s matchup ended up being a blowout win for SMU, anything close to the 66-42 final could ensure another must-watch matchup between a couple of intriguing Texas teams.
3. Arizona State at Baylor (6:30 p.m. on Fox)
After entering as the Big 12 favorite, Arizona State’s loss at Mississippi State has changed the outlook for the Sun Devils. Going against a Baylor team that was seen as a dark horse, this game could feature a resurgence for the winner.
4. West Virginia at Kansas (5 p.m. on FS1)
With both teams coming off much different results in nonconference rivalry matchups, this game could be a way for West Virginia to show it could make some noise in the Big 12 or for Kansas to get back on the right track as a dark horse contender.
5. North Carolina at UCF (2:30 p.m. on Fox)
For the second time this season, Bill Belichick will try his luck at beating a Big 12 team, while UCF could get a signature nonconference win. With Scott Frost back at the helm for the Knights, he’s trying to lead the program to a surprise finish in the Big 12.
6. BYU at East Carolina (6:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Although BYU has looked like one of the Big 12’s top contenders early this season, there’s always a chance that things don’t go the Cougars' way in this one. As seen in Iowa State’s scare at Arkansas State last week, a Power Four team against a Group of Five team can deliver some intriguing action.
7. Tulsa at Oklahoma State (Friday @ 6:30 p.m. on ESPN)
The Cowboys are a bit desperate to get a win against their in-state rivals on Friday night. After losing 69-3 to Oregon, OSU needs every win it can get, especially if it wants any chance of making a bowl game.
8. Wyoming at Colorado (9:15 p.m. on ESPN)
The Buffaloes kicked off conference play last week with a big disappointment against Houston. While Deion Sanders’ squad should be in for a bounce-back performance against Wyoming, it’s difficult to find much reason to watch this one beyond its late-night slot.