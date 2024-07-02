Six Oklahoma State Players Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors
On Tuesday morning, the Big 12 revealed its 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Football team, decided by the conference's media members.
For Oklahoma State; junior running back Ollie Gordon II, redshirt senior wide receiver Brennan Presley, redshirt senior offensive tackle Dalton Cooper, redshirt senior interior offensive lineman Joe Michalski, redshirt junior linebacker Nick Martin and senior linebacker Collin Oliver all earned a spot on the list.
The Cowboys' six representatives were the most out of any team in the Big 12. Arizona, who will begin its tenure in the conference this season, had five players make the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
After winning the Doak Walker Award and being an All-American in 2023, Gordon's selection is no surprise. The conference's media members also voted the Fort Worth product as the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Presley returns to Stillwater as the Cowboys leading receiver after racking up 1,032 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 2023. The Bixby (OK) product earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts as a redshirt junior and should be poised for another big year after a second offseason with Alan Bowman.
Cooper and Michalski both return along the Pokes' offensive line after solid showings protecting Bowman last season. Michalski was an honorable mention for the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year after playing over 1,000 snaps in 2023.
During his first year at the Power 5 level, Cooper was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection after earning All-Sun Belt honors during his time at Texas State.
On defense, Martin and Oliver both return after receiving All-Big 12 recognition in 2023.
Martin tallied 160 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble as a redshirt sophomore while Oliver notched 73 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles.
With Martin and Oliver back for another year in Stillwater, Bryan Nardo and company have one of the top linebacker duos in the nation entering the 2024 campaign.
