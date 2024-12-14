Sooners Co-OC Kevin Johns to be Oklahoma State QBs Coach
Oklahoma State has another addition to its coaching staff, this time on offense.
On Saturday, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported that OSU is hiring Kevin Johns to be the team’s next quarterbacks coach, replacing Tim Rattay. Johns has spent plenty of time coaching college football, including with Oklahoma in 2024.
After OSU’s 3-9 season, an offseason of change was expected. With Mike Gundy seemingly on the brink of getting fired, he agreed to a restructured contract only days after the team fired coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo.
OSU quickly replaced Nardo with Todd Grantham and took about a week to land Doug Meacham back in Stillwater as the offensive coordinator. While Grantham has already had a couple of reported hires for his staff, Meacham’s offensive staff has an addition as well.
Johns comes to Stillwater as a quarterbacks coach but has been in much higher-profile roles throughout the past few seasons. In 2024, Johns was hired as a senior offensive analyst with the Sooners before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach midseason.
Before making his way to Norman, Johns was an offensive coordinator for the past 10 seasons and at least a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2011. His most recent stint was at Duke from 2022-23, which is one of his four power conference stops.
Johns also coached at Memphis from 2019-21, Texas Tech in 2018 and Western Michigan in 2017. His longest stop was a six-year stint with Indiana from 2011-16, where he was the team’s lone offensive coordinator from 2014-16.
Johns also played quarterback at Dayton in the mid-1990s, finishing his career as one of the top passers in school history. He will enter Stillwater looking to help a young quarterback room with plenty of potential.
With Garret Rangel, Maealiuaki Smith, and Zane Flores all expected to be back in 2025, Johns will have an opportunity to influence OSU’s quarterback play for next season and beyond.
