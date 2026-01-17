Speedy Oklahoma Prospect Quincy Shelton Enrolls Early at OSU as PWO

Quincy Shelton, a speedy wide receiver and defensive back from Hugo High School, has found a new home with Oklahoma State football as a preferred walk-on. The class of 2026 prospect decommitted from Sacramento State last month amid a coaching change and enrolled early in Stillwater this January, eager to contribute to the Cowboys' program.

Shelton, 6-foot and 160 pounds, brings versatility and athleticism to a Power Four team looking to rebuild its receiving corps. He committed to Sacramento State in July 2025 but reopened his recruitment in December after the departure of head coach Troy Taylor, who had previously offered him while at UNLV. Shelton's high school career at Hugo showcased his playmaking ability: He amassed over 1,200 all-purpose yards as a senior, including 856 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding three interceptions on defense. His efforts earned him recognition as one of Oklahoma's top prospects, with offers from schools like New Mexico, Colorado State and Tulsa.

Now transitioning from Class 2A football in rural southeast Oklahoma to the Big 12 Conference, Shelton is focused on adapting to the elevated competition. He arrived on campus ahead of schedule to participate in spring practices, giving him a head start on college life and team integration.

When asked what prompted him to reopen his recruitment after committing to Sacramento State, and what specifically drew him to Oklahoma State and the opportunity to play in Stillwater, Shelton elaborated in a recent interview with OK State on SI.

"I reopened my commitment because my head coach left Sac State after offering me at UNLV and Sac State. Coach Patrick Cobbs drew me to OSU because he was willing to give me a chance."

I’ve watched this kid win games by himself. Freak athlete that always seems to catch the football. https://t.co/IuSJPJ0CM1 — Taylor Skieens (@Taylorskieens) December 18, 2025

Coming from a smaller school in Hugo to a Power conference program like Oklahoma State, how is he preparing for the jump in competition level and the college environment in Stillwater?

"I’m preparing for the competition by just staying on track and working out and getting to the weight room," Shelton added.

Shelton has shown versatility as both a wide receiver and defensive back. What does he see as his primary role in the Oklahoma State offense, and how does he plan to use his speed and playmaking ability to contribute right away?

"I will try to add my athletic ability and the training they give me here to hopefully help this offense in any way I can to win games and just believing to ultimately believe in myself!"

Now that he’s enrolled early at Oklahoma State and getting a head start on campus life and spring practices, what is he most excited about in terms of his transition to college football, and how does he plan to make an impact during spring ball and heading into his true freshman season with the Cowboys?

"I plan to stay on all my schoolwork and doing whatever they ask of me, and I’m most excited about getting together with the team and growing as one," said Shelton.

For Shelton, the move represents a dream realized. Growing up in Hugo, a town of about 5,000, he idolized Big 12 stars. Now, he's set to chase contributions in orange and black under Morris, blending humility with high aspirations in a program poised for renewal.