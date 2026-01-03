Tennessee State Transfer Veguer Jean-Jumeau Jr. Eyes Stillwater Visit After OSU Offer

ew Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris isn't wasting time rebuilding the trenches. With the transfer portal wide open and the Cowboys' offensive line gutted by departures—Austin Kawecki, Nuku Mafi, Grant Seagren, Noah McKinney, and Markell Samuel all hitting the portal—the staff has extended an offer to one of the most intriguing FCS linemen available: Tennessee State's Veguer Jean-Jumeau Jr. The 6-foot-7, 288-pound redshirt freshman tackle, fresh off starting all 12 games for the Tigers, has scheduled multiple visits, including one to Stillwater, as he seeks a Power conference leap.

I will be at Oklahoma State on January 5th🤠 #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/r5hwMpgfYI — Veguer “JuJu” Jean Jumeau Jr. (@VeguerJean1) January 2, 2026

Jean-Jumeau, a Nashville product and former All-State standout at Hillsboro High, earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honorable mention and HBCU/Phil Steele Freshman All-American honors in 2025. His tape shows elite length and athleticism, posting a 79.5 PFF pass-blocking grade while allowing just two sacks across 664 snaps. For a Cowboys unit under new O-line coach Cody Crill (brought over from North Texas), Jean-Jumeau's frame and upside scream immediate impact potential. The massive tackle opened up on what drew him to Oklahoma State's pitch.

"They are winners. They believe in bringing the best set of guys around each other to achieve a common goal. They understand the situation Oklahoma is in, and they want to improve it and set a new standard. They also have a lot of opportunity for me to come in and both play and develop," Jean-Jumeau said.

In Morris' up-tempo scheme, protecting the quarterback and moving in space are premium traits, and Jean-Jumeau believes his skill set matches perfectly.

"With their offense, they need someone who is athletic and lengthy. Someone who can stop a pass rush and sustain in run blocking. They need someone who is mentally sharp and able to play in space. I believe that’s the best part of my game, and I believe they also saw that when they saw my tape," he added.

With visits lined up across the SEC and Big 12, including reported stops at Mississippi State, Jean-Jumeau has options. But the Cowboys' early offer and clear need stand out.

"Opportunity is there for me to play and develop, which is what I was looking for when entering the portal to go to a bigger school. Also, the city and fan base is amazing. Stillwater is beautiful and I can’t wait to see it in person."

At the end of the day, Jean-Jumeau's decision boils down to development and exposure and areas where Oklahoma State, with its Big 12 platform and NFL pipeline, could shine.

"I want to go to a place that can help me reach the next level. When I say that, I mean I want to play on a bigger stage, against better competition while still being able to develop and grow my body into the player I dream to be. I believe Oklahoma State aligns with those goals," Jean-Jumeau said.

Morris and his staff are swinging big in the portal, prioritizing plug-and-play talent to flip a disappointing 2025 season. Landing Jean-Jumeau would address a glaring hole at tackle, injecting youth, size, and upside into a rebuilt line. With his visit looming, Cowboy fans are hopeful this towering transfer picks orange for his next chapter.