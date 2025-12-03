The Batman is Back: 2026 RB Kaydin Jones Recommits to OSU

"Dreams do come true. Thanks for your support for KD, and a huge reason he is coming back is because of how amazing the Oklahoma State fans have been," said Kejaun Jones about the recent recommitment of his son and 2026 Oklahoma prep star Kaydin 'Batman' Jones.

The KD Jones rollercoaster was one that left Oklahoma State fans searching for some sort of resolve. Jones burst onto the scene this season for the Jenks Trojans and quickly became one of the top running back targets in the nation. He will go down as the all-time leading rusher for a historic Trojans football program with close to 5,000 career rushing yards. The bottom line is, Jones is a next-level talent who could easily be playing football on Sundays.

Jones committed to the Pokes early on in his recruiting process and joined one of the Pokes' greatest recruiting classes in many years. And without rhyme or reason, the wheels fell off. Long-time legendary coach Mike Gundy was released, and the star-studded 2026 recruiting class began reopening its recruitment. When Jones announced he was back on the market, a shot to the gut was delivered to Cowboy Nation as they entered some very dark times for the program.

The Pokes have yet to win a football game since their season-opening 27-7 victory over UT Martin. One thing stayed true during the losing streak. The Cowboy faithful remained loyal and continued to pack the stands every Saturday. Even when Jones committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks, OSU die-hards held onto hope that with a new head coach, Jones could be lured back to where he belongs.

Playoff dub!! Onto semis 24 carries 221 yards

4 Tds



5 receptions 51 yards 1 Td pic.twitter.com/yGEzbmUyop — kaydin “batman” jones (@kaydinjoness) November 22, 2025

The pieces began to fall into place when Oklahoma State announced that former University of North Texas head coach Eric Morris would be taking over the driver's seat of the Cowboy football program. In what had become one of the darkest times in program history, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel slowly started shining through.

The 2026 recruiting class once again began to pick up steam. The Pokes landed the likes of Carter Langenderfer, Braeden Presley and Julius Wilson, who were all in-state stars in the 2026 class. Yet, one piece to the puzzle was still missing... but not for long.

Jenks (OK) RB Kaydin Jones sets multiple school records🔥



Jones is a 2026 Kansas commit.



Read: https://t.co/6naTIj2KBF pic.twitter.com/8BBlJ75fcb — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) October 13, 2025

Kaydin Jones is back where he wanted to be from the jump. He has always been a Cowboy at heart, and now the state's top running back will take the field for the Pokes next season. Coach Morris is making an immediate impact and has yet to set foot on campus.

An analogy was made on X (Twitter) about Kaydin Jones being a big fish that managed to get away at the last moment. In the words of Kejaun Jones, "Sometimes you just got to throw another line in the water because that fish is still lingering around the boat."

Welcome back home Kaydin Jones.