The Cowboy Defense Left It All On The Field In Devastating Loss To Kansas State
Oklahoma State lost another Big 12 match this weekend, but this time gave its supporters hope all the way down the stretch.
Kansas State would squeeze by the now 1-9 Pokes 14-6 in a game that showcased little offensive efficiency from both teams. Although this game would put another tally in the Cowboys’ loss column, the defensive effort from the Pokes is something that shines a beacon of hope for their last two weeks of games.
The Cowboys only allowed the Wildcats to score 14 points, which is the least amount of points the Cowboys have given up to an FBS opponent this year and only one touchdown more than the Pokes allowed against UT Martin in Week 1.
The Cowboy defense had a great day overall as they put the pressure on Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson the whole game. Johnson had only been sacked eight times all year, and OSU sacked him twice during Saturday’s game.
OSU also had six tackles for loss and forced Kansas State to punt six times. Oklahoma State overall displayed amazing defensive play as a team, but one man stood out through and through.
Oklahoma State safety Parker Robertson seemed like a man on a mission during Saturday’s game. Robertson appeared to be everywhere as he made play after play for the Cowboys. He led the Cowboys in tackles for the game with eight, and also added a sack to that total.
Robertson was also a menace through the air as he had two pass deflections, which included the Cowboys' one takeaway with him intercepting Johnson in the third quarter.
With Robertson’s help, the Cowboys only allowed Avery Johnson to throw for 177 passing yards and held the Wildcat rushing attack to just 107 yards.
What makes this even more impressive is that the Cowboy offense turned the ball over a total of five times throughout the course of Saturday’s game. With the amount of extra chances the Wildcat offense got, one would assume Kansas State would’ve scored more than twice. But the OSU defense has continued to progress week by week, and this week gave it its all.
With two games remaining in OSU’s season, there might be a little bit of hope for the future. Of course, the offense also has to be able to produce for the Pokes to have a shot at their first conference win, but with the confidence boost given Saturday by the defense, that win might not be so far away.